Scotland's largest local authority has set a date for introducing a second low emission zone.

Glasgow City Council announced public consultation was now under way for a zone which would come into affect on May 31 2022, but will be enforced from in June 2023 and would encompass most of the city centre boundary.

Residents in areas in the new LEZ would have a year's grace with their vehicles not required to be compliant until 2024.

Read more: Covid Scotland: Glasgow installs new seating and decking to help boost spaces for people

While the current Phase 1 applies to local service buses only,when enforced, the new LEZ will apply to all vehicles driving into the city centre, unless exempt.

The council introduced Scotland’s first ever LEZ in 2018 to address levels of harmful nitrogen dioxide in the city centre, predominantly caused by road traffic. Its aim is to protect public health by improving air quality which is of particular benefit to older and very young people, and for those with existing heart and lung conditions.

Much of the city centre, bounded by the M8 motorway to the north and west, the River Clyde to the south and Saltmarket/High Street to the east will be included and the LEZ will operate all year round.

The preferred scheme design also outlines the scheme objectives and the reasons why Glasgow should have such zones.

Councillor Anna Richardson, City Convener for Sustainability and Carbon Reduction said: "The introduction of Glasgow's Low Emission Zone in 2018 shows our resolute determination to tackle air pollution in the city centre and beyond.

“To ease compliance, we are raising early awareness as well as supporting a wide range of projects and initiatives that encourage higher levels of active and more sustainable travel, and a reduced reliance on private vehicles.

“Our consultation sets out in detail, Phase 2 of Glasgow’s LEZ, and we hope to get feedback from as many people as possible.”

The consultation runs until September 2 2021.