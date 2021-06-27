He was a brave hero who had saved the lives of stricken people from a watery grave – that alone must have made William Lamb an unlikely killer.

And, of course, there was the fact that few murders are committed by men with no arms.

But in July 1919, and the High Court of Justiciary in Edinburgh would be shown a detailed ‘CSI’ style plan of the crime scene – even down to his victim’s blood stains.

Drawn by James Robertson of the office of the Burgh Engineer of Edinburgh, it showed fine detail of the one-roomed lodgings on the second floor of 88 Candlemaker Row in Edinburgh’s Old Town.

The 102-year-old crime scene plan is just one of several unearthed by John Lowrey, Senior Lecturer in Architectural History at Edinburgh College of Art, as he explored the National Register of Scotland’s archives.

Gathered by police to help with their enquiries and to present during High Court trials, they appear to have been largely overlooked amid the piles of other paperwork for generations.

Now uncovered, the crime scenes shed fresh insight into the desperate lives endured by the city’s folk, usually in chronic poverty, in dilapidated homes and at the mercy of gut-rot whisky sellers.

According to Mr Lowrey, some include rarely seen fine detail of buildings, including some long since demolished.

As well as helping architectural historians like him piece together a clearer picture of the city’s Victorian buildings, the plans reveal precious insight into how their occupiers lived.

There is also often gruesome detail including murder weapons, bodies and blood splatters.

When placed alongside other archives such as prison and transportation records, death certificates and often highly detailed newspaper reports of criminal cases, they reveal a comprehensive image of the people, their homes, their often complex lives, and sometimes their own grisly end.

“These court documents are a rich source of information not just about poverty, disease and crime in the Old Town, but about the buildings and social environment of the time,” says Mr Lowrey. “Through extensive study of the archive it has been possible to increase our knowledge of the architectural history of the period, thanks in large part to the skills of the artists and record keepers associated with criminal cases.”

In the case of William Lamb, the crime scene reveals the interior of the cheap lodgings at 88 Candlemaker Row, even down to the décor on the walls.

“The plans are amazingly detailed, you can see framed pictures on the wall, the panelled wall, the windows and the fireplace with matches on the mantlepiece which are there to show the blood spatter,” adds Mr Lowrey, who will discuss his research during an online talk hosted by the Scottish Historic Building Trust.

Lamb, whose son told the court had lost his arms after rescuing a number of people from drowning in the River Ness, lived in the Old Town lodgings with his partner, Agnes.

His life-saving deeds earned him at Humane Society medal and a public fundraising effort bought him a treadle-operated barrel organ so he could make a living.

In spite of his disabilities, a drunken argument between the couple resulted in him beating or kicking her to death.

He was sentenced to life, however, the case took an unusual turn when Agnes’s estranged husband arrived on the scene only to also be arrested for bigamy.

The onset of lockdown last year gave Mr Lowrey time to delve deeper into the online archives and carry out his own detective work piecing together court reports, maps, sketches and other papers to build up a clear illustration of each case.

“While more middle-class written sources, such as official reports, tended to be biased in their treatment of the poor, these court papers shine a light into dark corners of the city by documenting the physical conditions that set the scene to some of the city’s most heinous crimes,” he adds.

One involves the building where Ferguson’s Edinburgh Rock was originally made and which was almost destroyed by an arsonist in 1837. John Macdonald and his wife Elizabeth ran a bookshop in a now demolished area of West Bow beneath Mr Ferguson’s property. Documents uncovered by Mr Lowrey revealed the couple’s unusual living arrangement – their box bed was in the middle of the shop.

Suspicions were aroused after Macdonald visited his upstairs neighbour, ‘Sweetie Sandy’, when he noted his stacks of sugar and commented that they would ‘go up like a bomb’ should they catch fire.

“The police are told, and they observe the shop,” Mr Lowrey adds. “They see him and his wife setting a fire in the box bed.”

The police swooped and the fire was extinguished before it could engulf the home of one of Edinburgh’s best loved treats.

In return, the couple paid a high price for their crime: both were transported.

Some crime scenes offer a glimpse into buildings swept aside in 19th and 20th century civic improvement schemes, such as a murder at Hume’s Close, later demolished, and which includes details of the property’s furniture, the murder weapon and the body.

Sarah Brannan Davidson confessed to stabbing her husband, John, and was sentenced to transportation for life.

Many of the cases tell dreadful stories of poverty, domestic abuse and murder at a time when Edinburgh’s New Town housed some of the nation’s brightest minds.

“There were some terrible lodging houses which had five box beds to a single room, with two people sleeping in each - really miserable conditions.

“There were dram sellers, sell gut rot whisky to people living in these places, while the accommodation not necessarily the cheapest, it was rented by the day rather than week or month.

“The records and images are able to tell us a great deal more about the lives of people whose experiences are often overlooked, and about buildings that are not normally considered by architectural historians.”

