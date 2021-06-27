Tributes have poured in for Herald columnist Fidelma Cook following her death aged 71.

The columnist, who had been suffering from cancer, passed away on Saturday morning in her sleep.

Her son Pierce confirmed the news on social media writing: "It is with great sadness that I have to tell you that my mother died peacefully in her sleep this morning in Moissac, France. She always wrote from the heart and with deep conviction. You all meant a lot to her."

Following the news, readers and admirers took to social media to pay tribute to Fidelma.

Herald Editor-in-Chief, Donald Martin led the tributes writing: "Everyone at The Herald is deeply saddened by this news. Fidelma was a wonderful writer. The readers took her to their hearts, and she took them to her heart."

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also paid tribute with a post on social media which read: "So very sad to hear this. Fidelma Cook inspired (and more than slightly intimidated!) me when I was a very young politician and she worked as a journalist in Scotland. In recent years, I have loved and admired her writing. She was a woman full of heart and character. RIP."

Foreign correspondent David Pratt wrote: "I’m so sorry to hear that. My deepest condolences. What a woman, what a writer."

Herald journalist Marianne Taylor tweeted: "I'll miss your mum's writing so much. She was an inspiration to women journalists of my generation. Thinking of you and your family"

Michael Matherson MSP wrote: "So sorry to hear this. RIP"

Sandra Dick added: "What an amazing woman she was. She left a huge impression on me as a young reporter, formidable, incredibly talented and unforgettable. Rest well Fidelma."

Monica Lennon MSP wrote: "So sorry to hear this."

Joyce McMillan wrote: "Can't believe Fidelma Cook has gone, after that mighty tussle with increasing illness and infirmity, recorded with such wit & gallantry, right to the end, in her weekly Herald column. What a fine journalist she was. Sending love and sympathy to all her family & friends."

Rona Mackay MSP paid tribute: "So very sorry. Fidelma was an exceptional writer in a class of her own - she will be sadly missed."

Glasgow councilor Mhairi Hunter added to the tributes stating: "Very sorry to hear this. I read your mum's writing over many years. She will be missed by many. My condolences to you and your family."

Dr. Philippa Whitford tweeted: "I am SO sad to hear that Pierce - she has written so bravely over the last year or so."

Laura McIver added: "I’m so sorry Pierce. When I was a student journalist, her name meant greatness. Thinking of you."

One reader wrote: "So, so sad by this news. She will be so missed my many. Her honesty and wit resonated with so many. As someone who lived in France for over 3 years, she made me laugh with observations. Thoughts also to Miriam…"

Another added: "She will be so missed. I loved her columns. What a talent. Fidelma RIP"

Janey Godley paid tribute tweeting: "So sorry for your loss"

One reader also touched on Fidelma's ability to open her life to her readers, paying tribute by writing: "I'm genuinely upset by this. Fidelma had the knack of turning her readers into friends. She was caustic and kind, acerbic and sensitive at the same time. She suffered no fools but was warm-hearted. Her writing was beautiful and resonated with many people. I will miss her."

Another stated: "I’m so sorry for your loss Pierce, your mother was loved by many, her writings were, funny, sad, thought-provoking and above all so full of life even in the darkest hours. She is now at peace."

Writing in the comments section, one reader wrote: "Dear Fidelma, thank you for hours of enjoyment and pleasure you gave myself and so many others with your incredible writing talents. I will miss you and keep my copy of French Leave very safe. No more suffering, peace perfect peace. Xx"

One reader tweeted: "This is so deeply sad. I loved reading Fidelma Cook’s column in The Herald. R.I.P. Fidelma. What an inspiration. Sending love to the family x"

Another simply put: "Rest in Peace Fidelma. Saturdays will not be the same from now on."

Another added: "So sad to hear this. I can’t quite believe I won’t be reading her column in Saturday’s Herald anymore. It was always intelligent, insightful, thought-provoking. She will be missed so very much. Sending love to her loved ones"