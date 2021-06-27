There have been 2,639 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland in the past 24 hours.
According to Scottish Government statistics, there has been 1 death in the same period.
Of the 31,695 new tests for Covid-19 reported results – 8.9% were positive.
READ MORE: What are the symptoms for the Delta Covid variant and how do they differ?
Yesterday, 2,836 new cases were reported with 3 deaths.
17 people were in intensive care yesterday with recently confirmed Covid-19 with 196 in hospital.
3,747,510 people have received the first dose of the covid vaccination and 2,679,357 have received their second dose.
An ongoing issue is resulting in a delay in processing swabs at the Glasgow lighthouse laboratory is impacting the figures.
The latest figures come following news of a new online portal that will allow every adult in Scotland to register for a coronavirus vaccine if they have not yet had their first dose.
The Scottish Government said the self-registration system will be open to everyone aged 18 and above who has not yet received a vaccination appointment, or who has missed their first jag for whatever reason.
Today, Professor Sir Peter Horby said the route out of the Covid-19 pandemic would be “a bumpy road” with “twists and turns”.
He told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show: “We’ve seen Sydney reintroduce lockdown measures, we’ve seen Israel reintroduce masks, we’ve seen the Alpha variant and now we’ve seen the Delta variant and how many letters are in the alphabet? We will see many more.
“So we have to expect that it will be a bumpy road out and that there will be twists and turns that we’re not wishing to see.”
READ MORE: Coronavirus: Why Delta variant has left herd immunity from vaccines alone mathematically impossible
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment