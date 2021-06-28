A Scottish family had their car seized while on holiday in Dorset after police discovered their car had not been taxed since November. 

Police seized the car with the driver reported to the DVLA.

A spokesman told The Dorset Echo: "We were asked to assist traffic out in the west of the county. We stopped the black Vauxhall with a family on holiday from Scotland. No tax since November last year. Vehicle seized and driver reported to the DVLA."

The car was stopped by the Dorset Police No Excuse team which supports the force’s priority to reduce the number of people killed or seriously injured on Dorset’s roads. 