A rustic and delicious dish that combines interesting flavours to create an unusual but impressive brunch. Great accompanied with a summer salad and crusty bread.
Ingredients - serves 2
2 x banana shallots – diced
½ red chilli – deseeded and sliced
1 x red pepper – diced
1 x garlic clove – peeled and crushed
½ tsp smoked paprika
1 tbsp red wine vinegar
50g dark brown sugar
1 x 400g tin chopped tomatoes
1 x tbsp tomato puree
2 x whole eggs
Coriander
Olive oil
Salt
Black pepper
Crusty bread
Method
Pre heat oven - 190c/fan 170c/ gas mark 5
In a medium sized pan on a medium heat add a small amount of olive oil and slowly cook off the shallots, pepper, chilli and garlic until soft. Add the paprika and sugar and cook for a further minute, then add the red wine vinegar followed by tomato puree and chopped tomatoes and then season with salt and pepper. Cook for around 10 minutes then transfer to an oven proof dish. Make a small well in the mixture and crack in the eggs.
Place the dish into the oven and bake for around 10-12 minutes. Remove from the oven and scatter over some fresh coriander.
Gary Townsend is head chef at One Devonshire Gardens by Hotel du Vin, Glasgow. See www.hotelduvin.com or phone 0141 378 0385 to book.
Twitter @Chefgtownsend
Instagram- @chef.g.townsend
