Nicola Sturgeon is due to give an update on the Covid-19 situation in Scotland today following her unscheduled statement on Monday.
It comes as Scotland recorded 3,285 cases yesterday, the highest number of cases since the pandemic began.
In her address to the public Ms Sturgeon urged people to take "extra caution" amidst the surge in cases.
The First Minister will give a scheduled update today: Here's what time it's on and how you can watch.
What time is Nicola Sturgeon's Covid update today?
The First Minister will provide an update on the Covid-19 situation in Scotland at 2:25pm on Tuesday June 29.
Where can I watch the update?
You can watch the update live on the BBC Scotland channel.
What will she say?
Ms Sturgeon will provide an update of the latest coronavirus figures and detail the progress of the vaccine rollout.
She is unlikely to announce any changes to lockdown rules.
What are the daily figures in my area?
