Irish republican groups are planning marches, one with hundreds of people, in Glasgow as restrictions on numbers allowed to gather, ease.

Two marches, one next month in the north east and another in the city centre in September, will be subject to whatever, if any, covid regulations on outdoor events are in place in Glasgow at the time.

Under lever three and level four restrictions, marches, parades and public processions were not allowed.

But now Glasgow is in Level two and due to move to level zero over the course of the summer they can go ahead once again.

The West of Scotland Bands Alliance (WoSBA) have given notice they are planning a march on Saturday July 31 from Blackhill to Royston.

The organisers estimate there will be 100 people taking part.

The proposed route is leaving from Frankfield Street in Blackhill at 1 pm, Moodiesburn Street and Provanmill Road before joining Royston Road for most of the route along to Glenbarr Street.

On Saturday September 4 the Friends of Irish Republican Prisoners Welfare Association are planning to march through Glasgow city centre from Blythswood Square to George Square.

The estimate that 500 people will take part in the march starting at Blythswood Square.

The proposed route is onto Blythswood Street, along Cadogan Street, Douglas Street before heading along Argyle Street and up Queen Street into George Square.

In level two which Glasgow is currently in the rules are a maximum of 50 participants can march for no more than one hour.

Glasgow however, with the rest of Scotland, is due to move to Level zero come the end of July and also the restriction on gatherings outdoors would be lifted.

But rules and processes in place for organised outdoor events will, however, remain due to the nature of having larger crowds.

The republican marches would take place after a number of planned parades by Orange Order and loyalist bands in July and August across the city.

Ten such parades are planned for this Saturday, July 3.

A spokesman for Glasgow City Council said earlier this month regarding parades taking place in the city again: “The latest version of the coronavirus health protection levels published by the Scottish Government permits processions at Level 2 and below, with some restrictions on the number of participants and duration.”