More than 3,000 new cases of cornavirus have been recorded in Scotland during the past 24 hours
Scottish Government figures have confirmed that 3,118 new infections have been identified since Monday.
One new death of someone who tested positive for the virus within the past 28 day was also recorded, taking the toll when counting by this measure to 7,713.
Separate figures from National Records of Scotland which record deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate put the overall death toll at 10,150 up to 20 June
The test positivity rate was 11.6% — meaning more than one-in-ten of the 27,875 tests carried out which returned results found a positive sample.
According to the latest statistics, the vaccination programme has now administered 3,781,887 first doses, while 2,701,195 people have received a second.
A total of 215 people remain in hospital receiving treatment for the virus, while 20 are in intensive care.
Scottish numbers: 29 June 2021
Summary
3,118 new cases of COVID-19 reported*
27,875 new tests for COVID-19 that reported results
11.6% of these were positive
1 new reported death(s) of people who have tested positive
20 people were in intensive care yesterday with recently confirmed COVID-19
215 people were in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed COVID-19
3,781,887 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 2,701,195 have received their second dose
