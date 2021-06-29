THE surge in Covid cases in Scotland is a "cause for concern" but there are currently no plans to reimpose any restrictions, the First Minister has said.

Nicola Sturgeon said she was hopeful that the recent spike would not be sustained.

It came as cases exceeded 3000 for the second day in a row.

However, Ms Sturgeon said when infections were tracked by specimen date - that is, when a person submitted a test - rather than by reported date (when they are notified of a positive result), the cases showed signs of peaking last Tuesday.

She said: "When we look at cases over the past week by the date the specimen was taken, as opposed to the date on which we report the test result, which are the numbers we report on a daily basis, then what we see is a peak in cases last Tuesday, and since then we have seen what appears to be a slowing down of the rate of increase."

She stressed it was "early days" and the trend would be monitored over coming days.

The First Minister said vaccines "will ultimately win" and that they are already weakening the link between infections and hospital admission, with just three per cent of cases ending up in hospital.

She added that around 88 per cent of cases now are being reported in people aged 44 and under, compared to just 2% in those over 65.

Scotland's chief medical officer Dr Gregor Smith also confirmed that the Delta variant is now believed to believed to be behind around 90-95% of cases in Scotland.