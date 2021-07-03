What's the story?
Virgin River.
Tell me more.
The hugely popular (and oddly addictive) Netflix romantic drama series returns for a much-awaited third series this week, following on from a jaw-dropping cliff-hanger which saw one of the show's characters shot and left bleeding on the bar floor.
Do they die?
Let's hope not as Virgin River wouldn't be the same.
Who pulled the trigger?
While not quite in the vein of JR being shot in Dallas, that would be a spoiler.
A recap please?
The show follows Mel Monroe, played by Alexandra Breckenridge, as she ups sticks from Los Angeles to the remote Virgin River in Northern California to start a new job as a midwife and nurse practitioner. She hopes to leave the painful memories of her recent past behind.
Mel soon discovers that small-town living doesn't necessarily bring the simplicity she envisaged. Virgin River is home to an eclectic clutch of characters that mean life is rarely dull. The cast includes Martin Henderson, Annette O’Toole and Tim Matheson.
What can we expect in series three?
A funeral, a fire, a divorce, a hurricane and a budding romance await in this latest tranche of twist-laden episodes. Buckle up.
When can I watch?
Virgin River series three begins streaming on Netflix from Friday.
