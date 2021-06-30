Scotland has recorded nearly 4000 cases of coronavirus, once again breaking its record of daily figures.
The Scottish Government confirmed an additional 3887 cases of the virus have been recorded in the last 24 hours.
An additional three people have died after testing positive for the virus.
It means the death toll under this daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – stands at 7,716.
The daily test positivity rate is 9.8%, down from 11.6% the previous day.
A total of 235 people were in hospital on Monday with recently confirmed Covid-19, up 20, with 19 patients in intensive care, down one.
So far, 3,799,467 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 2,712,237 have received their second dose.
