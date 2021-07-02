Nicola Sturgeon will give an update on the Covid-19 situation in Scotland this lunchtime.
It comes as cases in Scotland continue to rise, with the country recording over 4,000 cases yesterday, the highest number of daily cases ever recorded.
Numbers have crept up over the past week, which officials hope will eventually begin to settle.
Scotland's case numbers per 100,000 is currently double that of rates in England, with hotspots in East Lothian, Dundee, Midlothian and Edinburgh.
Here's when Nicola Sturgeon is speaking today, how you can watch it, and what she is expected to say.
What time is Nicola Sturgeon speaking today?
The First Minister will provide a media update on Covid-19 at lunchtime today.
Speaking from St Andrew's House in Edinburgh at 12:15pm, Ms Sturgeon will answer questions from the media via video link.
How can I watch Nicola Sturgeon's Covid update?
The update will be broadcast live on BBC One Scotland and on iPlayer.
It will also be livestreamed on the Scottish Government's Twitter feed, the BBC website and Scottish Parliament TV.
What is the First Minister expected to say?
The First Minister is expected to address the recent criticisms of Scotland's track and trace system.
She is also likely to provide a brief update on case numbers and vaccinations.
