Google has honoured Ludwig Guttmann in their latest Google Doodle.
The search engine updated their famous Doodle to honour the Paralympic movement founder, with a Doodle on what would be his 122nd birthday on Saturday, July 3rd.
The site honours the "Father of the Paralympic Movement, Guttmann was the medical pioneer who created the Paralympic Games"
Trost-born Guttmann organised an archery competition for wheelchair users, which later came to be known as the "Stoke Mandeville Games". These games later evolved into the Paralympic Games.
In 1960 the Games went international resulting in around 400 athletes with disabilities from across the world competing.
The Jewish doctor arrived in the UK as a refugee having fled Nazi Germany just before the Second World War.
Guttmann suffered a heart attack in October 1979 and died on March 18, 1980, aged 80.
