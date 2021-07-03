Boris Johnson has sparked some controversy amongst social media users after posing in front of a huge England flag ahead of England's quarter-final match against Ukraine.
The PM showed his backing for the 3 Lions ahead of their match against Ukraine in the Euro 2020 quarter-finals by signing the flag that visited Number 10.
READ MORE: Boris Johnson poses with giant England flag outside of Downing Street
It comes ahead of England's crunch Saturday night fixture against Ukraine in Rome.
Many were critical of the PM for the move, with some arguing that Boris Johnson would not be posing in front of a Welsh of Scotland flag had they reached the same stage of the tournament.
But do you think the PM was wrong to pose with the flag outside of Downing Street? Or should politicians stay out of football?
Have your say in the straw poll above.
Please note this poll is not entirely scientific and is simply a straw poll.
