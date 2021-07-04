Government minister, Robert Jenrick has said he hoped that the UK could move together when lifting Covid restrictions but acknowledged the picture was different across the Union.

The Communities Secretary was asked whether Wales and Scotland would likely follow England's example by lifting the bulk of restrictions on July 19.

READ MORE: Mask wearing and social distancing to end on July 19 in England– reports

It comes as reports suggest that enforced mask-wearing will end and social distancing will no longer be required in England when unlocking occurs on July 19.

Speaking to BBC's Andrew Marr Show, Robert Jenrick said: "We would like the whole of the Union to move as one. We are going to work with Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to try and be as co-ordinated as possible.

"Cases are slightly different in each of the four nations but certainly in England, our view is that things are looking positive for July 19."

Mr Jenrick said the Government was "still looking at the data" in terms of allowing those who have been fully vaccinated to be able to holiday quarantine-free in countries on the amber list for international travel.

But he added: "It is our objective, yes, that those who are double vaccinated should be able to travel to amber list countries as soon as possible, including for holidays."

He added the Government was in a position to “roll back” coronavirus restrictions in England and “return to normality as far as possible”, despite rising cases.

A senior Government minister said he could not confirm that all restrictions would be abolished before Boris Johnson makes his update this week, but said it felt as if England was in the “final furlong” of Covid measures.