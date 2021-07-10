HERE comes the bride? Here comes Kate Moss, anyway, dressed up in the swishiest tartan fashion designer Vivienne Westwood could devise for her autumn/winter collection of 1993-1994, Anglomania.
A catwalk show best remembered for Naomi Campbell falling over vertiginous heels, Anglomania highlighted Westwood’s love of tweed and tartan. For the collection the designer (who is now 80) even worked with weavers Lochcarron of Scotland to design her own tartan, the MacAndreas, named after her creative partner and husband Andreas Kronthaler.
This image is taken from a new book Vivienne Westwood Catwalk, which charts four decades of the designer’s shows starting with her 1981 ready-to-wear collection Pirate right up to this spring/summer’s show, Down to No. 10.
As such, it is a celebration of one of British fashion’s most protean talents. “Vivienne Westwood’s contribution to fashion is unique, perhaps unparalleled,” Alexander Fury argues in the book’s introduction. “She is certainly the most important fashion designer of the latter quarter of the 20th century.”
The 21st century too, for that matter.
Vivienne Westwood Catwalk, by Alexander Fury with contributions by Vivienne Westwood and Andreas Kronthaler is published by Thames & Hudson, £55. Photograph Maria Valentino © 2021 FirstVIEW/IMAXtree. For more intormation visit vivienne-westwood-catwalk-the-complete-collections
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.