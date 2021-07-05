Six Scottish health boards are among the top 10 worst-hit regions in Europe for Covid cases according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

NHS Tayside has the highest rate, with 1,146 cases per 100,000 people.

Lothian, Greater Glasgow and Clyde, Fife, Lanarkshire and Ayrshire and Arran health boards are also in the top 10, along with north-east and north-west England.

Jason Leitch the national clinical director said a lack of "natural immunity" in the population has led to Scotland having the highest Covid rates in Europe.

He told BBC Good Morning Scotland: “Scotland has had some of the highest numbers across the UK and Europe. Of the top ten local authorities in the UK on the UK dashboard, five are English, five are Scottish.

“So, still some real difficulties in the north of England, but some real difficulties in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dundee.

“Challenges now in Portugal. Delta was a little bit slower to arrive in Western Europe, but I’m afraid it’s coming and you can see it just beginning to tick up and I fear that they’re going to have a big wave in the next few weeks”.

He added: “A couple of reasons for ours – seeded in Delta is the fundamental reason, the virus is the reason. It’s got seeded into our biggest, dense city in Glasgow and we’ve got less natural immunity because we haven’t been at the top of this league table throughout the pandemic.

“It’s not a league table you want to top, and I want to get us off there as quick as we possibly can.”

Last week, Scotland broke the record for its highest number of new coronavirus cases in a day on three occasions.

Today it was announced that the number of drop-in vaccination centres is being expanded from Monday after the sharp rise in Covid case numbers.

All mainland health boards are now offering drop-in clinics.

Everyone aged 18 and over can attend for their first dose. People who had their a first jab at least eight weeks before can attend for a second dose.