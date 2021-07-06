Contemporary artist Damien Hirst has gifted a ‘Butterfly Rainbow’ print to NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde to thank staff for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ‘Butterfly Rainbow’ has been mounted on display in the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH) for patients and staff to enjoy.

NHSGGC was lucky to receive one of 70 the limited edition prints sent to NHS Trusts and Boards across the country. The stunning work is made up of bands of coloured butterfly wings, one of his best-known motifs.

All profits from sales of the remaining limited edition original artwork - a total of £1,508,172 - were donated to NHS Charities Together, the organisation that supports official NHS charities working across the UK.

Staff at the QEUH have been on the frontline of covid response

The Damien Hirst piece adds to NHSGGC’s growing art collection, with the latest addition acting as a symbolic reminder of the hard work and commitment of NHSGGC staff during the pandemic.

Hirst said: "I wanted to do something to support the many people who are risking their lives to help those in need during this time of crisis. The rainbow is a sign of hope, and I’m so pleased to have released these prints to help fund the brilliant work being done by NHS staff across the country.”

Jackie Sands, Arts and Health Senior for NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, said they were delighted to have been selected to receive a limited edition ‘Butterfly Rainbow’ print created by internationally-renowned artist Damien Hirst.

Ms Sands said: "It is such a vibrant tribute to the hard work and endurance of the amazing NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is wonderful to see artists like Damien Hirst supporting NHS staff and patients at such an important time. It is also a tribute to the important role that the arts play in supporting wellbeing, providing inspiration and enjoyment, as well as brightening up clinical environments.”

Catherine Nivison, Chief Allied Health Professional for NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde’s South Sector said: “The Butterfly Rainbow will act as a fitting memorial of how our staff across the service have responded to the pandemic. It’s fantastic we’re able to hang the art in the main atrium for staff and patients to enjoy and we’d like to extend a big thanks to Damien Hirst for his kind gift.”