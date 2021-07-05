Jackson Irvine has penned a deal with Bundesliga 2 outfit St Pauli after leaving Hibernian on a free.

Irvine made 21 competitive appearances for Hibs last season, contributing three assists and one goal.

The 28-year-old previously spent three years with the English Championship side Hull City, where he made a total of 112 competitive appearances and was originally with Celtic as a youngsters.

Irvine made his Australia debut in 2013 and has scored five goals and provided seven assists in 36 appearances to date.

After agreeing his new deal, Irvine said: "I'm delighted to be here. The club and its values are a perfect fit for me.

"The way St. Pauli play football suits me, too. I can't wait to meet my teammates now and get started."

Director of sport Andreas Bornemann continued: "We're delighted to have persuaded Jackson Irvine to join us. He's at his prime age for a footballer and is an absolute mentality player who works extremely hard and comes with international experience.

"He's at home in a variety of midfield positions, so signing him gives us many more options."

Manager Timo Schultz added: "Jackson Irvine gives us more flexibility in midfield because he can play both an attacking and a defensive role.

He also brings a certain physicality and rugged style of play that will add stability, and his experience will benefit our younger players."