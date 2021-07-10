National Museum of Flight Future of Aviation Trail

Monday-Sunday 10am-5pm. Entry from £12.50 (online booking required). East Fortune Airfield, East Lothian, EH39 5LF.

The National Museum of Flight is exploring the future of aviation with its family summer trail. This new trail takes visitors around each of the museum’s hangars to get a glimpse into what lies ahead for the industry. Visitors will learn about the challenges faced by the industry throughout the trail, while also solving flight-themed brain teasers

https://www.nms.ac.uk/national-museum-of-flight/

Karla Black at the Fruitmarket

Monday-Sunday 11am-6pm. Entry Free (booking advised). Fruitmarket, 45 Market Street, Edinburgh, EH1 1DF.

Following a £4.3million redesign, expansion and refurbishment and a two-year wait, Edinburgh’s Fruitmarket reopened its doors last week. To kick off the reopening is an exhibition from artist Karla Black. Working with the Fruitmarket, Karla has imagined an exhibition that combines a selection of sculptures made in 2001, alongside new works made in and for the Fruitmarket in the weeks before the exhibition’s opening.

https://www.fruitmarket.co.uk/karla-black/

Doonhame Festival – Get your tickets now!

30-31 July. Weekend tickets from £90. The Crichton, Dumfries.

Who hasn’t missed a good music festival over the last year? Well it’s good news for festival-goers as the Doonhame Festival confirmed that they would be meeting government requirements for their festival this summer. With four stages of music, a food village, licensed bar and camping options, Doonhame Festival is the perfect way to get back into festivals. The festival is also offering on-site camping. In a spacious, open air environment with crowd management measures in place, you can be sure that you’re being safe without compromising on your overall festival experience.

https://www.doonhamefestival.co.uk/

Verdi’s Falstaff

10, 13, 15 & 17 July. Tickets from £10. Scottish Opera Production Studios, Edington Street, Glasgow, G4 9RD.

Scottish Opera returns to live music with a new outdoor production from renowned director, Sir David McVicar. Adapted from Shakespeare’s The Merry Wives of Windsor, Verdi’s swansong, left, is a fast-paced, life-affirming comedy. Following a five-star run of La boheme in their Edington Street car park in Glasgow last year, that same location will be the host of the Glasgow dates.

https://www.scottishopera.org.uk

Glass Fusing Class

17-18 July. Class from £90. Cass Peters Glass Art, Unit 17, Vale of Leven Industrial Estate, Dumbarton, G82 3PD.

This one-day fusing course is designed to give beginners an introduction to a new skill, allowing more time to create a larger piece of work. At the end of the day you’ll come out with a new skill, as well as a glass bowl, wall hanging or large wave. You don’t need to bring any materials, everything you need will be provided.

https://casspetersglassart.co.uk

Bard in the Botanics

10-31 July. Tickets from £22.50 (can be booked for household groups of up to 4 people). Glasgow Botanic Gardens, 730 Great Western Road, Glasgow, G12 0UE.

Returning for 2021 with one of Shakespeare’s best-loved stories, Bard in the Botanics are back with their outdoor performances. First up is Twelfth Night, weaving together joy and melancholy, heartache and laughter. Seats are not provided for this event, so be sure to bring your own seating or blankets to make yourself comfortable.

https://www.bardinthebotanics.co.uk

About an Artist’s Life, Act 1

10-24 July. Free. The Scottish Gallery, 6 Dundas Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6HZ

Scottish figurative painter Alexander Goudie was part of a generation of influential painters who graduated from the Glasgow School of Art in the 1950s. This new exhibition at the Scottish Gallery charts his beginnings in post-war Paisley in the 1940s; his student years at Glasgow School of Art in the 1950s and his early career documenting the landscape and culture of Brittany. The exhibition reveals an unseen archive of sketches and paintings which Goudie produced in his adoptive homeland.

https://scottish-gallery.co.uk/

BRICKLIVE Animal Paradise

10 July - 15 August. Entry Free. Paisley.

Getting summer underway is Paisley town centre’s free family adventure. This interactive trail features hand-built brick endangered animal statues throughout settings such as ice caps, jungles, rivers and forests – all without leaving Paisley. Find all 15 models for your chance to enter the free prize draw.

https://paisleyfirst.com/project

A Splinter of Ice

13-17 July. Tickets from £18.50. Kings Theatre, Edinburgh, 2 Leven Street, Edinburgh, EH3 9LQ.

From the writer and director of award-winning play (and the inspiration for Oscar winning film Darkest Hour) Three Days in May, comes Ben Brown’s new political drama. Set in Moscow in 1987 just as the Cold War begins to thaw, Britain’s greatest living novelist Graham Greene meets with his old MI6 boss Kim Philby – Britain’s greatest spy and traitor. Starring Oliver Ford Davies, below, of Game of Thrones and Star Wars, and The Crown’s Stephen Boxer, this star-studded play is not to be missed. The production will be in-keeping with Covid guidelines and seating will be socially distanced.

https://www.capitaltheatres.com/whats-on/a-splinter-of-ice

Jurassic Lanark

10 July - 29 August. Free. Lanark Town Centre and New Lanark, ML11 9DB.

Twenty giant dinosaurs are on the loose in Lanark Town Centre and New Lanark World Heritage Site this summer. Take a walk in the largest footsteps in history with this free family trail. Find all the dinosaurs and you can claim your Jurassic Lanark Badge and prove that you’re an intrepid dinosaur hunter. Free maps are available from Tolbooth Lanark in the town centre, so it’s easy to take part.

https://www.lanark.co.uk/jurassiclanark

Charlotte Cohen