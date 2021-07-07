By Kristy Dorsey
The Macallan single malt and auto manufacturer Bentley Motors have launched a new brand partnership focused on carbon neutrality, the use of sustainable materials and sourcing from local suppliers.
The global agreement will also lead to the development of "distinctive collaborations", "immersive experiences and inspirational products that deliver timeless luxury balanced with a commitment to a more progressive world". It will build on the car manufacturer's Bentley 100 sustainability strategy and the drive to reach carbon neutrality on The Macallan's Speyside estate by 2030.
READ MORE: New MD to take on The Macallan
“The Macallan and Bentley Motors each have a rich heritage, and shared values of mastery, craftsmanship, creativity and innovation," Macallan managing director Igor Boyadjian said. "Our collaboration presents a remarkable opportunity to compare our time-earned knowledge and learn from each other. We will generate fresh and contemporary thinking around our consumer engagement, our exceptional experiences, and ultimately our products."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.