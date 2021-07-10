PRIZES: Two Scottish authors have been longlisted for the Wainwright Prize for Writing on Global Conservation. Highlander Cal Flyn, for Islands of Abandonment: Life in a Post-Human Landscape (William Collins); and Lewis-raised Alistair McIntosh, for Riders on the Storm: The Climate Crisis and the Survival of Being (Birlinn). Reviewing Cal Flyn’s book in these pages, Dani Garavelli remarked on Flyn’s beautiful writing in a work that “looks at what happens when disasters – natural, industrial or territorial – render places uninhabitable” and offers an “optimistic … antidote to climate change defeatists who believe we are on an unstoppable course”.

Herald reviewer Rosemary Goring described McIntosh’s book as a “a multifaceted, occasionally dizzying analysis of the present situation and the arguments that rage over the planet’s urgent plight” that “offers a profusion of ideas, written with insight, honesty and wit”.

The shortlist will be announced on August 4 and the winner on September 7

wainwrightprize.com

COMPETITION: Here’s a creative challenge that will appeal to young readers and their parents – especially fans of Cressida Cowell’s How To Train Your Dragon series. The Scottish Friendly Summer Book Tour Competition offers the chance to win a full set of Cowell’s books, along with an e-reader and a one-year Historic Scotland family membership, granting free access to all Historic Scotland sites. All you have to do is invent your own dragon! Find out more at bit.ly/3wgU1dm

Entries close at midnight on August 2

Dr Lesley Morrison

JUST OUT: A retired Scottish GP has penned a book designed to help healthcare workers look after their own wellbeing. Concerned about the risk of stress and burnout on her hard-working colleagues, Peebles-based Dr Lesley Morrison has written The Wellbeing Toolkit for Doctors. Aimed at all healthcare workers, it aims to be “a practical guide to combating day-to-day challenges on the frontline”.

Morrison is co-editor of Tools of the Trade, a poetry book gifted to all Scottish medical graduates as a way of offering support and nurturing creativity. She believes that, in order to care for others, doctors need to care for themselves, and her new book includes

She hopes the book will also appeal to non-medical staff, by offering insight into doctors’ lives, including the pressures they face in the course of their work. . and . and says: “It examines the wider role of a doctor working holistically as an agent of social change, and it provides a general reader with insight into doctors' lives and the pressures they work under.

The Wellbeing Toolkit for Doctors: A Supportive Guide to Help Everyone Working in Healthcare, Watkins Publishing, £10.99

SUPPORT: Would-be authors still have a few days to apply for one of the Scottish Book Trust’s New Writers Awards 2022. Emerging but unpublished writers can apply for one of three awards which offer help with taking your work to the next level, including £2,000 financial support and professional guidance in moving towards publication, plus a writer’s retreat.

Successful novelist Helen Sedgwick has described winning one of these awards as “the most important turning point in my career”. There are a few days left until the applications closing date of July 14. Full details at bit.ly/3yzR35l