Regarded by many as one of Cumbria’s best kept secrets, the family owned Cottage and Glendale Holiday Park, with it's stunning Cumbrian location, is a secret no more, and is now considered by many the perfect place for the perfect family holiday.

Overlooking the Solway Firth, Cottage and Glendale Holiday Park is Cumbria’s only luxury holiday park, and within the self-contained site there are a vast array of activities and attractions to delight holidaymakers of all ages. And away from the park’s extensive landscaped grounds and facilities, there’s plenty of opportunity to explore one of the most beautiful regions in the UK.

The nearby coastline is a magnet to those who love messing about in and on the sea, while the surrounding hills will delight walkers and ramblers of all ages and abilities.

On those days when all you want to do is hang out and chill on site, the most recent addition to the park is the children’s newly constructed play park. Parents and grand parents can relax safe in the knowledge that the kids will have plenty to occupy them, having big fun playing in this superbly appointed and well thought-out play area.

And when the youngsters have fully explored the new play area, there’s also a children’s adventure play park, too, with slide, fireman’s pole, swing bridge and rockwall.

For the more active holidaymaker, there’s also mini golf and tennis courts on site and whether you have been spending an afternoon practicing your serve, simple turning the pages on a gripping thriller or exploring the nearby South Solway Moss Nature Reserve, you will be able to take advantage of the food and drink served at the Lakeside Bar and Bistro or enjoy the top-notch entertainment on offer in the Lakeside Lounge, which boasts a fantastic entertainment programme throughout the whole weekend.

The Lakeside Lounge is the home of the park’s new state-of-the-art entertainment system that caters for all types of entertainment including quiz nights, karaoke and exclusive famous sports star nights, not forgetting the fabulous live entertainment throughout the season hosted by resident compares, with visiting cabaret from all over the UK.

The Park is now fully developed, but there are a number of plots still available. If you are interested in owning your own caravan and discovering why so many people regard Cottage and Glendale Holiday Park as one of the best kept secrets in Cumbria, click: Holiday home.

Cottage & Glendale Holiday Park, Port Carlisle, Cumbria, CA7 5DJ

Tel: 01697 351 317

Fax: 01697 352 657

Email: info@cottageglendaleholidaypark.co.uk

Web: Cottage & Glendale Holiday Park