ARMED police have attended a Glasgow street after reports of a man spotted with a weapon.
Resident's in Toryglen spotted a helicopter circling the residential area around Prospecthill Road as well as teams of armed police at around 10am this morning.
Officers, pictured with riot shields, assault rifles and battering rams, are still on the scene conducting enquiries.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police on 101 quoting incident number 0825 of July 7.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 10am on Wednesday, July 7, we received a report of a man in possession of what appeared to be a weapon in the Prospecthill Circus area of Glasgow.
“Officers are in attendance carrying out enquiries and providing reassurance to the community.
"Anyone who may have been in the area and saw anything which might help with enquiries is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 0825 of 7 July.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment