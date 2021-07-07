POLICE have launched an investigation following claims Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths sent inappropriate messages to a fifteen year old girl.
Instagram messages leaked on social media on Tuesday appeared to show an account linked to the Scotland international requesting risque pictures from the teenager, it is claimed.
It is understood the girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, plays football for a premiership side who have issued guidance on social media to her and informed her parents, according to the Daily Record.
Police Scotland told our sister title, the Glasgow Times, that they are now investigating the situation for alleged criminality.
A spokesman for the force said: “We have been made aware of social media content.
"We are making enquiries and assessing for criminality.”
Celtic has been approached by the Glasgow Times for comment.
