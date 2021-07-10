WHENEVER I see Amol Rajan on television or hear him on radio I am reminded of the “I’ll have what she’s having” line from When Harry Met Sally.

Such is the BBC media editor’s growing list of gigs – he has recently added presenting BBC Radio 4’s Today to a portfolio that includes Start the Week and The One Show – it is difficult not to be in awe of his sheer energy. How does he do it? Still only 38, too (that’s probably why).

A newspaper had some fun recently comparing Rajan’s Stakhanovite ways with those of his fellow Today presenter, Nick Robinson. Between the pair of them they seem to work 24/7. There’s value for your BBC licence fee.

In case so much is still not enough, there is Amol Rajan Interviews Sundar Pichai (BBC2, Monday, 9pm).

As Rajan says, the Alphabet and Google CEO has done interviews before but rarely has he set aside this much time. Taking place at the firm’s Silicon Valley HQ in California, the sit down and stroll around lasts an hour, during which Pichai is quizzed on everything from privacy and paying a fair share of tax, to which newspaper he reads every day and whether he prefers Messi over Ronaldo. The two also talk about their shared Tamil Nadu/Indian family background.

Rajan could never be accused of dumbing down the BBC. “Where do you think we are as a species in the long story that is humanity?” he asks Pichai. “That’s a big question,” his interviewee smiles.

There is plenty more like that. Another question begins, “On the plane over here I read an essay on artificial intelligence by Henry Kissinger …”

In another person this might seem a touch too clever-clever and downright annoying, but Rajan genuinely seems to get a kick out of bowling ideas back and forth.

As for how far he succeeds in pinning Pichai down you will have to judge for yourself. Let us just say you don’t get an annual pay packet that can range from $7 million- $281 million without knowing how to handle the odd tricky question or two from a journalist.

Oh, and don’t miss the scene at the end.

Now, have you ever come across things called “night-clubs”? History relates that large numbers of people used to gather in such places after the pubs shut.

Night-clubs were dark, sweaty, and the music was so loud people had to SHOUT IN EACH OTHER’S FACES. And not a mask in sight (unless it was for dressing up purposes).

Inside Art: Night Fever at V&A Dundee (Sky Arts, free to view, Monday, 7pm) takes a look at the museum’s exhibition on club culture and design from the 1960s till today. Presenter Kate Bryan talks to V&A director Leonie Bell and others about the importance of clubs as pioneers of design.

Establishments from Detroit and Tokyo to Rome and Manhattan feature, and there is a special section dedicated to Scotland after dark (Sub Club regulars queue here). Bryan also video interviews Ana Matronic of Scissor Sisters who is fascinating on the role clubs played in bringing communities together. Not for nothing were they known as “the gay church”, she says.

The exhibition is on at V&A Dundee and the Sky Arts show makes a perfect prep. Night Fever runs till January 9, 2022. Whether night-clubs will be open by that time I wouldn’t dare like to predict.

A programme about two middle-aged blokes fishing. As a pitch it sounds as exciting as a wet weekend stuck at home, but don’t let that stop you catching Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing (BBC2, Wednesday, 10pm). This is a repeat of the third series, the one shown during the first lockdown when the programme became a mainstream hit.

For many, Gone Fishing was a sanity saver. Part travelogue, part chat show, funny, moving, and wise, it was always a half hour blissfully spent.

Each programme followed the same format. The two comedians, Paul Whitehouse the experienced angler, Bob Mortimer the novice, would travel to a spot in Britain, spend the day fishing, then drive to their accommodation for the night, where Mortimer would cook something heart healthy. Both have had serious heart problems, and it was this that sparked the idea for the show.

The first episode finds the pair on the River Tweed, where Mortimer continues the quest to land his first salmon, all the while trying his best not to fall over. Mortimer does a lot of falling over. Much messing about on the river ensues (but not too much, or Whitehouse will become endearingly grumpy), and there’s gentle chat about counting your blessings.