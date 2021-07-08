CORONAVIRUS cases are showing early signs that they may be "levelling off" but it is too early to "throw caution to the wind", Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The First Minister said week on week infection numbers indicate that there "appears to be a slowdown in the growth in cases".

She said: "While there will always be daily fluctuations as we can see, and that’s why we look most closely at seven day averages – looking at the figures reported over the past few days, we can see the suggestion that the recent surge in cases may be, to some extent, levelling off now.

"Today’s reported figure, for example, represents 1,432 fewer cases than were reported on this day last week.

"Similarly, if we look at the seven day average, there does appear to be a slowdown in the rise in positive cases."

However, she stressed that "this is a moment for care and caution", adding that it was "always possible to proceed some changes but not all".

The First Minister is due to confirm plans next week for easing restrictions further on July 19, when Scotland as a whole is scheduled to move into Level Zero.

"We have to think carefully about the steps we take at this juncture," said Ms Sturgeon, noting that Scotland was following a different path to England where all restrictions - including basic mitigations such as requirements for facemasks - will be scrapped from July 19.

Ms Sturgeon said the "apparent slowdown in cases has given me a bit more optimism", but stressed that Level Zero in Scotland "doesn't mean the end of all restrictions".

In Scotland, a potential end to physical distancing and capacity limits indoors is not due to take effect until August 9 at the earliest, but advice on wearing face coverings in shops and on public transport is expected to remain in place.

It comes after a string of record-breaking daily case numbers over recent weeks which has been partly blamed on the virus spreading indoors as people gathered in pubs and homes to watch the football.

The spike in cases is now feeding through into a growth in hospital admissions, with 401 patients currently being treated for Covid - including 38 in intensive care.

This has coincided with A&E departments returning to pre-pandemic attendance levels but with many more people than normal presenting with complex conditions which require admission, while at the same time departments are battling to clear waiting lists for elective procedures and the rise in virus prevalence is leading to increased staff absences due to infections or self-isolation.

Jillian Evans, the head of health intelligence at NHS Grampian, said it would "make sense" for hospitals to postpone non-urgent elective work to avoid becoming overwhelmed.

"It is better to do that in a planned way then to do it on the day, that disrupts and causes upset for everyone," said Dr Evans.

"We want to be honest with people and help them understand what to expect."

It comes after Code Blacks were declared at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness, and at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin, after they reached capacity and were forced to cancel non-urgent elective surgery.

NHS Lanarkshire is also considering "scaling back" on elective work and is holding discussions on the issue today.

Prof Jackie Taylor, president of Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons in Glasgow, said that another option to ease pressure on the NHS could be allowing full vaccinated healthcare staff to undertake daily testing instead of having to self isolate if they are identified as close contacts of an infected person.

However, she said there would have to be "very firm evidence" that this is beneficial.

Ms Sturgeon confirmed that Scottish Government official are reviewing the self-isolation policy "as a matter of urgency" in relation to healthcare workers, but also for other occupations and workplaces where it "raises questions about sustainability of services"