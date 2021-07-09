EMERGENCY services are tackling a large fire in Bellshill, North Lanarkshire.

Pictures shared on social media show huge billows of smoke as a result of the fire - the cause of which is yet unknown.

The blaze, which is currently ongoing, started on Mossbell Road within the industrial estate, with a police checkpoint currently keeping people away from the area.

No injuries have been reported so far.

Nearby residents have taken to Twitter sharing photos of the smoke. 

HeraldScotland: Image: John DyerImage: John Dyer

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We were alerted at 8.11am on Friday, July 9, to reports of a building on fire at Mossbell Road, Bellshill.

“Operations control mobilised four appliances to the scene where a fire is affecting an industrial unit.

“There are no reported casualties at this time and crews are currently still in attendance.”

Traffic near the industrial estate is building up, according to Traffic Scotland.

Police Scotland have been approached for comment. 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated...