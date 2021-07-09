SMALL hotels, hostels and guest houses in Glasgow are cashing in on the United Nations COP26 summit in the city this year.

From a £250 -a-night hostel to a £2000-a-night apartment, some are charging as much as seven times their usual rate during the first few days of the conference when world leaders are due in the city.

All the major hotels are sold out, according to their booking systems and if anyone is still looking for a room, they will be asked to pay hugely inflated prices.

There are no rooms available in the Hilton hotels in Glasgow, and the Radisson, Millennium Hotel and Holiday Inns are also sold out.

The only places left are smaller hotels, hostels and apartments.

As well as the politicians there is also expected to be thousands of officials from governments around the world, joined by delegations from businesses and environmental organisations, and not forgetting protesters who will be travelling to the city.

Our sister title, the Glasgow Times, looked into the cost of available rooms for a three-night stay in the city from Sunday, October 31 to Wednesday, November 3.

They found small independent hotels, guest houses, hostels and apartments charging massively above what they would normally ask.

If someone is looking for a small guest house in the west of the city they could still get a room in the Charing Cross Hotel.

They will however be charged £1609 for their stay, which does include breakfast.

To book the same room, four weeks earlier it would cost £378 for three nights.

For comparison, a three-night stay in the Ritz in London would cost £1380.

The Kelvin Hotel, close to the Botanic Gardens, is asking £1020 for three nights when four weeks earlier it would cost just £150.

If someone is on a tight budget and fancies booking into a hostel then the Euro Hostel in Clyde Place overlooking the river is available.

During the first three days of COP26, when presidents and prime ministers are due in the city, it will cost £750.

Four weeks earlier the same stay would cost the budget conscious traveller just £108.

Apartment and flat rentals are also looking to profit from the COP bonanza.

The biggest hike we could find was for VKM Apartments in Pollokshields.



It has a one-bedroom apartment available for a staggering £4645 for three nights. A month earlier it would cost £513. They also have a two-bedroom apartment for £6335.

It is more than double the cost of a three-night stay in a suite in the Dorchester in London on the same dates which would cost under £3000.

None of the hotels or hostels contacted by the Glasgow Times were able to comment on the price hikes.