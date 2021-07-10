It's the first of two finals days at Wimbledon today, with the Women's Singles headlining centre court.

After last year's hiatus due to Covid, spectators and players alike have revelled in being back at SW19.

The grass courts have not been without drama however, with days of rain postponing play, the early exit of Wimbledon legend Serena Williams and the return of Scotland's much loved Andy Murray.

As two weeks of sporting greatness winds to a close, who will come out victorious with their name etched on the board?

Who is playing today and what do champions win?

Here's everything you need to know...

What time are the Wimbledon finals today?





The Women's Singles final will commence at 2:00pm today on centre court.

The finals of both the Men's Doubles and the Women's Singles will also be contested today, as will the Quad Wheelchair Singles Final, however exact timings are yet to be posted.

Who is playing in the finals today?





World number one Ashleigh Barty will take on Karolina Pliskova in the final of the Women's Singles.

Both have experience in Grand Slam finals, with Australia's Barty winning the French Open in 2019, while the Czech Republics Pliskova reached the last two of the US Open in 2016.

In the Men's Doubles, Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic will play Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos for a shot at the title, while the Women's Doubles will see Su-Wei Hsieh and Elise Mertens battle Veronika Kudermetova and Elena Vesnina.

Meanwhile, reigning champion Dylan Alcott faces Wimbledon first timer Sam Schroder in the Quad Wheelchair Singles final.

How much do winners of Wimbledon win?

Along with the glory and the much sought-after trophies comes a hefty sum of prize money.

Winners of the Men's and Women's Singles each take home £1.7 million.

Players in the first round of these tournaments receive £48,000, which increases as they progress through matches.

However, winners of the less mainstream events win much less money; for example, the winners of the wheelchair tournaments receive just £48,000, the same as players in the first round of the headlining singles tournaments.

Men's and Women's Doubles champions will receive £480,000, but Mixed Double's champions will be paid £100,000.

Winners of the Wheelchair Doubles receive £20,000.