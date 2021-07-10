POLICE were called Buchanan Street overnight following reports of an alleged 'incident'.
Cordons are understood to have been in place near St Enoch subway station.
Police Scotland confirmed that arrests have been made in connection with the 'incident'.
Officers are no longer at the scene, with officers departing around 8am.
Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Comments are closed on this article.