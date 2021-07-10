Police are probing claims Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths sent inappropriate messages to a second teenage girl on social media.
The 30-year-old striker faced an investigation into an exchange between a social media account that appeared to be linked to Griffiths and a minor female youth player with a Scottish Premiership team.
However, a second incident was the subject of the front page of the Daily Record today.
Police Scotland have since confirmed that they are aware of another image also circulating on social media which appears to show Griffiths responding to a second teenager asking for a picture and saying “your (sic) stunning”.
While the validity of the image is not yet known, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We are aware of the social media content and the matter is currently being assessed."
In today's Daily Record: Leigh Griffiths faces second police probe after claims striker sent messages to another teenage girl #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/32ECdOYUgd— The Daily Record (@Daily_Record) July 10, 2021
Celtic sent Griffiths home from their pre-season training camp in Wales after the allegations emerged last week.
The father of five recently signed a contract extension at the club, with Celtic confirming that they will conduct an internal investigation into alleged inappropriate online behaviour by the striker.
A spokesperson for the club said this week: “We have been made aware of online comments concerning Leigh Griffiths. The Club will now look into this matter carefully.
“Leigh has left the Club’s training camp as we do this.
“It would not be appropriate to make any further comment at this time.”
