Over the next week, The Herald and The Ferret are taking an in-depth look into who really pulls the strings with our 'Who Runs Scotland' investigation.

Our subscribers will get exclusive access to the people and organisations with significant influence over so many aspects of our lives.

From the hundreds of secret lobbying meetings to who really runs Scotland's wind farms, whisky and media - the investigation will leave no stone unturned in a bid to stimulate discussion and debate.

Here, you can find every article published in the week-long investigation so far - with this piece being updated daily with new exclusive stories.

To make sure you do not miss out on the high-quality insight, join us today by taking out a subscription for just £2 for two months here.

SNP Government held hundreds of secret lobbying meetings with rich and powerful

Hundreds of meetings between Scottish ministers and multinationals, wealthy individuals and other influential organisations were left off the lobbying register in 2020 due to loopholes in legislation, The Ferret can reveal.

Analysis of Scottish Government ministers’ engagements in 2020 shows that meetings, potentially of key public interest, were not in the register, including those between ministers and companies awarded multi-million pound UK and Scottish contracts to supply the NHS in the run-up to Covid-19.

Read the full scale of unrecorded discussions here.

The professional lobbyists who most frequently met with Scottish Government

Professional lobbyists, including former politicians, advisors and a former minister have met with Scottish Government representatives on behalf of clients 179 times since March 2018, The Ferret can reveal.

Scotland is home to dozens of public relations, think-tanks and consultancy firms, including several formed by or employing people who served in the upper echelons of government.

Find out the who's who of professional lobbyists here.

Revealed: The power and influence of energy companies in Scotland

Questions have been raised over the power and influence of energy companies following analysis by The Ferret revealing how key sectors dominate Scottish lobbying.

The Ferret categorised 711 organisations that lobbied Scottish Government ministers since the register was introduced in 2018 to increase transparency.

Read the full exclusive analysis here.

Industry and big business dominate access to Scotland Office ministers

Big business including oil and renewable energy, farming, fishing, finance and whisky dominated Scotland Office ministers’ meetings last year, analysis by The Ferret has found.

We looked at all external meetings logged in 2020 by Alister Jack, Secretary of State for Scotland, UK Government ministers for Scotland David Duguid and Iain Stewart, as well as Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross, who was deputy Secretary of State until he resigned in May that year.

Read the full report exclusively here.