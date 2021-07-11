Police were called out to a Scottish football ground following violent scenes on Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to a pitchside altercation as St Roch's took on Ayrshire side Kilbirnie Ladeside at James McGrory Park in Glasgow yesterday afternoon

Video captured on social media shows the incident, with the match believed to have been halted at halftime. 

St Rochs were live-tweeting the action, but that stopped after the first 45 minutes with the home side 1-0 up, with police confirming that they attended the incident in Glasgow. 

A Police Scotland spokesperson told The Scottish Sun: "Around 2.50pm on Saturday, 10 July, police were called to a report of a disturbance at a football ground in Royston Road, Glasgow.

"Officers attended and the group had largely dispersed.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident."

It comes a week after pro-IRA songs were allegedly chanted in a social club another friendly match involving St Roch's.

Fans of St Roch's FC were filmed at a social club in Perthshire on an away day to watch the club play Luncarty FC for a friendly.

Both sides involved in the match before the singing, Luncarty and St Roch's deny any of their players were involved.