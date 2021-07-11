Lisbon Lion and Celtic legend Charlie Gallagher has died aged 80.

Celtic confirmed the news this afternoon in a statement on their website.

Glasgow-born Gallagher was part of the famous 1967 Lisbon Lions team and made 171 appearances for Celtic and won three league titles, a Scottish Cup and a League Cup.

He scored 32 goals for the club.

Everyone at Celtic Football Club is extremely saddened at the death of a true Celtic great, Charlie Gallagher.



Our thoughts and prayers are with Charlie’s wife Mary & the entire Gallagher family.



Rest in peace, Charlie. You'll Never Walk Alone

He spent 12 years at Celtic before playing for Yoker Athletic and Dumbarton.

A statement on the Celtic website read: "Everyone at Celtic Football Club is extremely sad to hear of the death of Charlie Gallagher, who has passed away at the age of 80, and the thoughts and prayers of the whole Celtic Family are with Charlie’s wife, Mary, his children and grandchildren, and all his family and friends.

Charlie Gallagher (left) with Bobby Lennox, Eva Bolander, Bertie Auld and Jim Craig in 2017.

"Charlie’s contribution to his beloved Celtic over 12 years was immense, and having joined the club in 1958, he would become an integral part of the squad which achieved great things both in Scotland and in Europe under the stewardship of Jock Stein.

"Charlie Gallagher was a hugely popular figure amongst the Celtic support, who always recognised him as one of their own. His many achievements for Celtic Football Club will always be remembered.

Charlie Gallagher 1940-2021



It is with very deep sadness that we have learned that Charlie Gallagher, a member of our legendary championship-winning team of 1972, has died.



All of our thoughts are with Charlie's family and friends at this very sad time.

"The Celtic players will wear black armbands on Wednesday night when they play Bristol City as a mark of respect for the Celtic great."

Dumbarton also paid tribute writing: "It is with very deep sadness that we have learned that Charlie Gallagher, a member of our legendary championship-winning team of 1972, has died. All of our thoughts are with Charlie’s family and friends at this very sad time."