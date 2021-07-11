There have been 2,048 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland in the past 24 hours.
According to Scottish Government statistics, there has been no new new death in the same period.
Of the 20,242 new tests for Covid-19 reported results – 11.2% were positive.
40 people were in intensive care yesterday with recently confirmed Covid-19 with 444 in hospital.
3,928,409 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 2,877,326 have received their second dose
Yesterday, 2,190 new cases were reported with 7 new deaths.
Today, Humza Yousaf has stressed that Scotland is “past the worst” in a surge of new cases of Covid-19 – but waned caution is still needed in lifting remaining restrictions.
Daily cases peaked at 4,234 on July 1 following a sharp rise over the previous month.
Nicola Sturgeon is set to will confirm the Scottish Government’s plans to move Scotland to level 0 on July 19 when social distancing rules could be axed before moving the country to ‘beyond level 0’ on the provisional date of August 9.
