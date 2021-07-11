Sir Richard Branson is set for his first space flight with Virgin Galactic.

Launch preparations have been pushed back by 90 minutes due to weather overnight at Spaceport America.

The launch time from New Mexico is now set for 3.30pm UK time.

You can watch the launch below. 

Tourists are expected to pay 250,000 US dollars (£180,000) for a spaceflight on Virgin Galactic, which includes four minutes of zero gravity.