Nicola Sturgeon is set to lay out Scotland's plan for easing lockdown as the Scottish Parliament is virtually recalled today.

Her announcement follows that of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who yesterday outlined England's plans for so-called Freedom day on July 19.

While England will scrap most pandemic measures, Scotland's First Minister is likely to take a more cautious approach.

While July 19 could also see changes to lockdown in Scotland, the most this will be is a move to level 0, the country's lowest level of restrictions.

What time is Nicola Sturgeon's update today?

What time is Nicola Sturgeon's update today?

The First Minister will address Parliament at around 2pm on Tuesday July 13.

Although the Scottish Parliament is currently on recess, it has been recalled specially to allow MSPs to scrutinize the Government's plans to ease lockdown.

It is expected the briefing will be broadcast on Scottish Parliament TV and on the Scottish Government's social media platforms, including Twitter.

MSPs will join the briefing virtually and will be allowed to ask questions once Ms Sturgeon has provided an update on the Covid situation in Scotland and the plans going forward.

The update will focus on the easing of lockdown restrictions in Scotland, with the Ms Sturgeon expected to confirm whether the planned move to level 0 scheduled for July 19 will go ahead.

It is also likely that she will address future potential for the further easing of restrictions, for which a provisional date is currently set at August 9.

The scrapping of restrictions has been called into question following the emergence of the Delta variant which has become the prevalent strain in Scotland.

Cases over the past few weeks have been increasing rapidly, with record breaking days for daily infection rate.

However, the First Minister has so far seemed optimistic about the likelihood of restrictions easing, thanks to the vaccines which, she has said, are largely doing their job in reducing the link between Covid and serious infection.

