There have been 2,636 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland in the past 24 hours.

According to Scottish Government statistics, there has been 11 new death in the same period.

It is the first time the number of deaths has been in double figures since March

Of the 35,849 new tests for Covid-19 reported results – 8.1% were positive.

46 people were in intensive care yesterday with recently confirmed Covid-19 with 515 in hospital.

3,948,446 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 2,914,904 have received their second dose

Yesterday, 2,529 new cases were reported with 4 new deaths.

Today, it was revealed that the number of fatalities registered by the NRS between July 5 and 11 was up nine from the previous week, when 21 deaths were recorded.

The latest data shows Covid-19 was noted on the death certificates of 30 people registered in the week July 5 to 11, an increase of eight on the previous week.

Five people were aged under 65, four were 65-74, and 21 were 75 or older.

Nicola Sturgeon announced yesterday that Scotland would move to Level 0 on Monday.

It was also revealed today that unvaccinated Scots made up more than half of Covid hospital admissions and nearly two-thirds of confirmed cases of the virus over the past four weeks.

The latest data from Public Health Scotland also reveals that 41 Covid deaths have been reported in patients who were fully vaccinated against the disease and more than seven days on from their second vaccine dose at the time that they tested positive for the virus.