Farming

By Neale McQuistin

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon has confirmed that the delivery of farm support payments has exceeded targets, across all schemes, in 2020. More than £530 million was paid out by June 30, 2021, with all schemes exceeding the regulatory target of 95.24 per cent and outperforming 2019 levels.

A total of 99.5% of Basic Payment Scheme, Greening and Young Farmer funds were paid by the end of June, with the 95.24% target having been met by the end of February – four months earlier than the previous year.

The Scottish Suckler Beef Support Scheme, Upland Sheep Support Scheme and the Less Favoured Areas Support Scheme also delivered more than 99% of payments by the end of June.

Ms Gougeon said: “The Covid-19 pandemic and impacts of Brexit continue to make this an incredibly challenging time for Scotland’s farming community.

“Financial stability is more critical than ever, which is why I am delighted that we have delivered improved performance across all scheme payments compared to 2019.

“We have paid more than half-a-billion pounds ahead of target and, in many cases, months before we did so in the previous year. Meeting these targets during a global health pandemic is a huge achievement. Working from home, our teams have ensured that CAP payments are made swiftly and the Scottish Government will continue [to] do everything it can to support farmers and crofters as we gradually and safely move out of lockdown.

“Our approach has been to focus on the Single Application Form (SAF) in order to deliver payments at volume and get the industry paid as soon as possible.”

Market round-up

Messrs Craig Wilson Ltd sold 785 prime lambs and 66 cast sheep at Newton Stewart yesterday.

A smaller offering of spring lambs was dearer on the week with the sale averaging 248p/kg (+12p). Top prices were £128 for two pens of Texels and 274p/kg for a pen of Beltex.

A small show of cast ewes peaked at £122 for Texels, while Mules sold to £105.

C&D Auctions Ltd sold 44 cattle at its weekly sale of primestock in Dumfries yesterday.

Prime cattle sold to 270p/kg for a Limousin cross heifer, while bullocks peaked at 245p for a Limousin. Galloway bullocks sold to 222p.

OTMs were a mixed show with heavy, well-fleshed, cows scarce.

Dairy types sold to 138p/kg and £1,166 to average 124p, while beef cows peaked at 167p and £1,405 to average 145p.

The firm also sold 639 prime Lambs and 287 cast ewes yesterday.

Prime lambs were sharper on the week with heavies meeting the biggest demand to average 258p/kg. Top prices were £130 and 296p.

Heavy cast ewes sold to £124 for Texels, while Blackfaces made up to £85.