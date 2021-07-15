Jamie Murray has been selected for Tokyo 2020.
The Scotsman, 35, will represent Team GB at this year's delayed Olympics.
He is to partner Neal Skupski in the men’s doubles competition following England's Dan Evans withdrawing after contracting Covid-19.
The seven-time Grand Slam winner plays alongside Skupski again after having teamed together on the ATP Tour last term as well as a run to the semi-finals at the 2019 Davis Cup.
Tokyo 2020 will be Murray’s fourth Olympic Games having previously competed in Beijing, London and Rio.
Team GB Tennis Team Leader, Iain Bates said: “I am delighted that Jamie will be joining us on the plane to Tokyo. It is great to have an athlete of Jamie’s experience and calibre as part of team and I look forward to the Games starting in just over a week’s time.”
Murray joins brother Andy, Joe Salisbury and Heather Watson as the tennis contingent at the Games.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.