Largo Arts Week

17-25 July. See website for price details and tickets. Durham Hall, Durham Wyned, Lower Largo, KY8 6DL.

The Largo Arts Week Arts Festival kicks off this weekend in the Fife coastal village after being postponed last year due to Covid. There’s a mixture of internationally-renowned performers and Scottish artists featured during the week-long event. The full line-up includes artists, performers and musicians such as folk music legend Rab Noakes, as well as international sculptor David Mach as well as many others.

https://www.largoartsweek.com/

Alloway Robert Burns Festival

21-24 July. See website for price details and tickets.Robert Burns Birthplace Museum, Murdoch’s Lone, Alloway, Ayr, KA7 4PQ.

The Robert Burns Birthplace Museum and cottage where Burns was born is hosting a five-day festival to mark the 220th anniversary of the first Burns Supper. The festival will feature day and evening activities for enthusiasts of all ages, including free events. Although Burns suppers today are observed on the poet’s birthday on January 25th, the first supper was held on the 5th anniversary of his death on the 21st of July 1801. The festival kicks off on the 21st with the Summer Supper, held in a marquee on the site of the Cottage, where the first Burns supper took place.

https://www.nts.org.uk

Dumfries and Galloway Arts Festival

16-25 July. Pay what you can. Various locations, see event website for details.

Scotland’s largest rural performing arts festival returns with an outdoor and online performance programme celebrating the people and creativity of Dumfries and Galloway. Using a combination of an outdoor travelling stage, pop up performances in unexpected locations and a digital programme with world class artists, there’s 60 events over the ten-day festival. Highlights include a stand up set from comedian Mark Nelson, a new album showcase from Smith & McClennan, and a sneak peek into the exciting world of the emerging five piece band The Lucky Doves.

https://dgartsfestival.org.uk/

Hebrides Film Festival

19-24 July. Ticket prices can be found on the website and must be booked in advance. Various venues throughout Lewis, Harris, North and South Uist, and Barra.

Returning for its seventh year, the Hebrides International Film Festival is bringing a celebration of independent global cinema to venues across the Outer Hebrides. More than 40 films from 16 countries will be shown across 10 venues along the chain of islands from the Port of Ness on Lewis, to Castlebay on Barra. The festival will see UK premieres of films from across the globe and closer to home. The programme also brings Ice on Fire produced and directed by Leonardo DiCaprio – to Hebridean audiences.

https://www.hebfilmfestival.org

Sound Bites

18-19 July. Tickets from £12. 40 Edington Street, Glasgow, G4 9RD.

Combining a love of good food with a love for opera, Scottish Ensemble and Social Bite are partnering this summer to bring you Vivaldi’s Four Seasons with a curated picnic as part of the Live at No.40

Outdoor festival. Charity and

social enterprise Social Bite have created a delicious, themed picnic box inspired by the music

for you to enjoy at the outdoor concert performance. William

Grant Still’s Summerland will also feature.

https://scottishensemble.co.uk

The Comedy of Errors

17-24 July. Tickets from £20. 40 Edington Street, Glasgow, G4 9RD.

Part of the Live at No.40 outdoor festival is the Citizens Theatre’s performance of Shakespeare’s The Comedy of Errors. The play, directed by Citizens Theatre artistic director Dominic Hill, will be a fun-filled production performed by a talented ensemble cast. Featuring live music and slapstick humour, all in an atmospheric outdoor setting, it’s the perfect opportunity for artists and audiences to rediscover the magic of live performance.

https://www.citz.co.uk

Midsummer Night’s Dream

19 July. Tickets from £18. Edinburgh Zoo, 134 Corstorphine Road, Edinburgh, EH12 6TS.

Another event for theatre fans is this performance of Shakespeare’s best-loved romantic comedy A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Set in the magical surroundings of Edinburgh Zoo, it’s another great opportunity to enjoy outdoor theatre. There will be a range of food and drink to purchase throughout the show but make sure you bring rugs or chairs with you.

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/

Search Party Edinburgh - A brand new summer mission

17 July - 29 August. Tickets from £10.50. Start point Bristo Square, Edinburgh

Search Party Edinburgh is back with a new mission. You and your teammates will learn about some of the city’s most iconic landmarks and locations, whilst finding clues, playing games and solving puzzles to complete the mission and track down Edinburgh’s long lost spirit animal ‘The Reekie Beastie’.

https://searchpartyedinburgh.co.uk

Summer of Snakes at Deep Sea World

17 July - 21 August. Entry from £16. Deep Sea World, Forthside Terrace, North Queensferry, KY11 1JR.

Taking place in the temporary exhibition hall, Deep Sea World have introduced over 15 interactive displays focusing on the often secretive life of snakes. Take a look at the different areas full of taxidermy models and skeletons, with activities for kids and adults.

https://www.deepseaworld.com

Installation: Philippa Tomlin

19 July - 7 August. Entry Free. Artspace37, Unit 37-38, The Piazza Shopping Centre, Paisley, PA1 1EN.

Philippa Tomlin presents her latest exhibition ‘My place in the crowd’ at Artspace 37. Remembering all the crowded, live events we took for granted over the years, this exhibition features paintings and recorded stories of local people’s last crowd experiences before Covid.

http://outspokenarts.org/installation-phillipa-tomlin/

Charlotte Cohen