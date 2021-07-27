I first tried a buttermilk chicken burger whilst on a trip to NYC many years ago and was instantly hooked. Buttermilk is great at tenderising the meat without drying it out, which other methods such as using lemon or vinegar can sometimes do. The result is a delicious southern style burger that is hard to resist! Serves 2 – 4.
Ingredients
2- 4 x chicken breasts – sliced in half
200ml buttermilk
100g plain flour
½ tsp smoked paprika
½ tsp dried oregano
½ tsp dried thyme
½ tsp cayenne pepper
½ tsp black pepper
Pinch salt
2tbsp mayonnaise
1 tsp chipotle paste
Brioche bun
Sliced red cabbage – mixed with mayonnaise
Lettuce
Sliced tomatoes
Method
Preheat fryer 180c
Place the buttermilk into a bowl add the sliced chicken, cover and chill for at least 30 minutes but preferably overnight. When ready, in a second bowl combine all of the flour and spices together and then take a chicken breast at a time and coat in the flour mix. Do this for all the chicken breasts. Gently lower into a pre heated deep fat fryer and cook for around 6-8 minutes.
In the meantime, mix the mayonnaise with the chipotle paste and set aside until needed.
Once the chicken is thoroughly cooked allow to drain on a paper towel.
Toast the brioche bun adding a generous amount of the mayonnaise followed up by the lettuce and tomato. Add the chicken to then bun and finish with the red cabbage slaw. Top the bun off and enjoy!
Gary Townsend is head chef at One Devonshire Gardens by Hotel du Vin, Glasgow. See www.hotelduvin.com or phone 0141 378 0385 to book.
Twitter @Chefgtownsend
Instagram- @chef.g.townsend
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.