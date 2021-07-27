I first tried a buttermilk chicken burger whilst on a trip to NYC many years ago and was instantly hooked. Buttermilk is great at tenderising the meat without drying it out, which other methods such as using lemon or vinegar can sometimes do. The result is a delicious southern style burger that is hard to resist! Serves 2 – 4.

Ingredients

2- 4 x chicken breasts – sliced in half

200ml buttermilk

100g plain flour

½ tsp smoked paprika

½ tsp dried oregano

½ tsp dried thyme

½ tsp cayenne pepper

½ tsp black pepper

Pinch salt

2tbsp mayonnaise

1 tsp chipotle paste

Brioche bun

Sliced red cabbage – mixed with mayonnaise

Lettuce

Sliced tomatoes

Method

Preheat fryer 180c

Place the buttermilk into a bowl add the sliced chicken, cover and chill for at least 30 minutes but preferably overnight. When ready, in a second bowl combine all of the flour and spices together and then take a chicken breast at a time and coat in the flour mix. Do this for all the chicken breasts. Gently lower into a pre heated deep fat fryer and cook for around 6-8 minutes.

In the meantime, mix the mayonnaise with the chipotle paste and set aside until needed.

Once the chicken is thoroughly cooked allow to drain on a paper towel.

Toast the brioche bun adding a generous amount of the mayonnaise followed up by the lettuce and tomato. Add the chicken to then bun and finish with the red cabbage slaw. Top the bun off and enjoy!

Gary Townsend is head chef at One Devonshire Gardens by Hotel du Vin, Glasgow. See www.hotelduvin.com or phone 0141 378 0385 to book.

Twitter @Chefgtownsend

Instagram- @chef.g.townsend