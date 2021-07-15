HIBS will face FC Santa Coloma in the Europa Conference League second qualifying round later this month.

Jack Ross and his squad already knew there was the possibility of playing the Andorran side in a Euro showdown with scouting well underway.

FC Santa Coloma booked their spot in the second qualifying round after dumping Gibraltan side Mons Calpe out in a 5-1 aggregate win.

The clubs played out a 1-1 draw in the first leg, but Santa Coloma won 4-0 on their own patch to seal qualification.

Hibs sporting director Graeme Mathie previously revealed the Edinburgh club will be well prepared for their European opponents.

Head of medical at Hibs Nathan Ring was recently in Andorra so has knowledge of the area, with analyst Euan Fotheringham preparing detailed info on both potential opponents ahead of time.

Mathie said: “We are lucky in that the draw allowed us to gain good information from Scottish Clubs who have played in Gibraltar recently – our head of medical Nathan Ring has also been to Andorra recently as head physio with England U21 so we have key information on hotels, training venues and logistics.

We’ll face Andorran side FC Santa Coloma in the #UECL second qualifying round! 🇦🇩



See you soon, @FCSantaColoma 👋 https://t.co/Fca5XNngPn — Hibernian Football Club (@HibernianFC) July 15, 2021

"Pre-COVID, we would look to send a delegation to check these aspects directly in addition to sending scouts to watch the matches but for a variety of reasons that’s unlikely to be feasible at this time.

"Our match preparation will reflect our process for league matches.

"Euan Fotheringham is first team analyst and he will be able to access video footage of both opponents to pull together a detailed document for Jack and the coaching staff so whilst we may not have scouts attending live matches, the information we will gain prior to the game will be on par with our domestic league matches."

The first leg will be played at Easter Road on July 22, with the return leg the following week.