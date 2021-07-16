The organisers of a Scottish music festival say they are hopeful the event will go ahead next month.

Teenage Fanclub, Dizzee Rascal, 10cc and Eddie Reader are among those scheduled to perform at Doune the Rabbit Hole, which is due to be held on the Cardross Estate in Port of Menteith, Stirlingshire.

The four-day festival opens on August 12, three days after the First Minister is scheduled to lift most of the remaining Covid restrictions.

It comes after the organisers of two other August festivals said they had been left with "no alternative' but to cancel the events.

READ MORE: Backlash as two major Scottish music festivals are forced to cancel

The Party at the Palace and Party at The Park events were due to tak place in August and attract a total of 36,000 music fans, who paid up to £93.75 a pop for weekend tickets.

The Manic Street Preachers were due to top the bill at Party at the Palace in Linlithgow, West Lothian, meanwhile The Charlatans and The Kaiser Chiefs were due to headline Perth’s Party at the Park.

The organisers told fans that only three weeks ago they were encouraged by the Event Scotland and the Scottish Government to continue planning the event.

The First Minister confirmed that all of Scotland will move to "level zero" restrictions from July 19, but with some modifications to its original plan to ensure a more gradual lifting of the rules.

Nicola Sturgeon stated that up to 2,000 people will be allowed at outdoor seated events, including football matches, while the capacity for standing will be 1,000 and indoor events will be capped at 400.

A spokeswoman for Doune the Rabbit said the event had a much shorter turnaround time than larger festivals.

Jamie Murray, festival director, said: "As it currently stands, we are planning to open the festival after restrictions are fully lifted on August 9th, which is still the target reopening date set out by the First Minister.

READ MORE: Isle of Skye half marathon cancelled until September

"We are working with Stirling Council to create a safe environment for our incredible festival, with a number of proposed mitigations against the spread of Covid-19 in our plans.

"As the festival dates draw closer, we will continue to monitor the situation carefully and provide you with updates when new Government guidance is confirmed.

"If the festival cannot take place this year, then tickets for Doune The Rabbit Hole 2021 will automatically be valid for Doune The Rabbit Hole 2022 (including previously purchased tickets for Doune The Rabbit Hole 2020, which had already been rolled over to this year) and you will have the option to either roll over your tickets to next year, or receive a refund."