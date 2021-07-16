ST JOHNSTONE have expressed an interest in St Mirren winger Kyle McAllister.
The 22-year-old still has a year left on his current deal, but Herald and Times Sport understand that Perth boss Callum Davidson would be interested in bringing the former Derby man to Perth.
Game time was limited for McAllister last term under Jim Goodwin as he made just 12 Scottish Premiership starts over the course of the season.
The Buddies youth academy graduate was brought on as a substitute as St Mirren defeated Dunfermline in the League Cup on Tuesday.
Dylan Connolly and Ilkay Durmus have already left Paisley this summer, which could mean Saints will be reluctatnt to see McAllister leave, however Greg Kiltie did move to the SMiSA Stadium from Kilmarnock earlier in the window.
McAllister was one of Scotland’s hottest prospects when he moved south of the border to Derby back in 2017.
A groin injury meant he was unable to make the impact he was hoping for and as a result he returned to Paisley. During his time with St Mirren he has netted on 12 occasions.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.