IT'S the street which has brought 1960s New York City to life in Glasgow... at least that was until an eagle-eyed local spotted something a little out of place.
One Twitter user sent social media into stitches today when he noticed a vehicle lurking in the background of the Indiana Jones set at the corner of St Vincent Street and Renfield Street, taking a little shine off tinsel town.
Sharing a picture of one of the New York subway entrances, he wrote: "Howlin they’ve turned town Intae New York but there’s the 267 tae Blantyre ruining it."
Howlin they’ve turned town Intae New York but there’s the 267 tae Blantyre ruining it pic.twitter.com/94fKxa2Gil— Al (@smithy94_) July 16, 2021
And Twitter users were quick to respond, with one adding: "Calling at Maddison Sq Garden, Oatlands, Central Park sorry Richmond Park and Blantyre via Times Square and Cambuslang."
Even Central Scotland MSP Monica Lennon got in on the action, sharing the post with some laughing face emojis.
St Vincent Street has been transformed this week for the filming of the as of yet unnamed fifth Indiana Jones, starring Harrison Ford. A host of A-listers have been spotted in Glasgow on the set in recent days, including Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge.
As we exclusively revealed last week, the area has been done up to look like a 1960s ticker tape parade to welcome home the Apollo 11 astronauts, complete with American flags and all the usual regalia.
While the plot for the film remains a closely guarded secret, footage from the set appears to show a chase scene being shot.
The 267 First Bus runs from Hamilton to Glasgow and back with stops in the city centre, Gorbals, and Rutherglen.
