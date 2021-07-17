Nicola Sturgeon has urged Scots to continue to follow Covid restrictions in place in Scotland as 'freedom day' in England nears.

In England, all remaining legal restrictions will be lifted in England from July 19, including the mandatory wearing of masks in indoor settings.

However, the First Minister issued a warning to Scots that Covid could not simply be wished away.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: What the Netherlands tells the UK about 'Freedom Day'

Reacting to a news story from an expert who dubbed England's 'freedom day' 'somewhat naive' and urged England should copy Scotland in keeping some infection prevention measures in place, the First Minister tweeted:

"As talk of ‘freedom day’ dominates, remember that it applies to England only. We’re all desperate to be ‘free’ of Covid but we can’t simply wish it away. Even though cases falling in just now, virus is still a threat. Keeping certain measures while we vaccinate is important."

READ MORE: HMP Perth hit by Covid outbreak

Scotland is set to move to Level 0 of the five-tier system on Monday, but restrictions will continue on physical distancing and numbers meeting both indoors and outdoors.

The First Minister said face coverings will remain mandatory for “some time to come”, while social distancing is set to be reduced to one metre inside public places.

READ MORE: Beta variant in France a ‘threat’ as it may evade immune response warns expert

Indoor gathering restrictions in homes will be lifted to allow up to eight people from up to four households to meet, while a group of up to 10 can meet inside a pub or restaurant.

Some physical distancing rules are to be maintained outdoors, and the 11pm closure time for pubs operating indoors will be changed to midnight – a change from original plans to scrap the limit entirely.

The planned “gradual return to the office” will also be postponed until August 9, when Scotland plans to move beyond Level 0.