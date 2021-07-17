UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid has confirmed he tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday morning and is experiencing “mild” symptoms.

Javid, who has had Covid vaccines, said he was awaiting a confirmation PCR test after initially testing positive for Covid-19 but was experiencing “mild” symptoms.

In a video on his Twitter account, he said: “I was feeling a bit groggy last night, so I took a lateral flow test this morning and it’s come out positive, so I’m now self-isolating at home with my family until I get the results of a PCR test.

“I’m grateful that I’ve had two jabs of the vaccine and so far my symptoms are very mild.”

In a video statement, Mr Javid said that he took a lateral flow test after feeling “a bit groggy” on Friday evening.

The Bromsgrove MP said that he was quarantining at home with his family while he awaited the result of the more accurate PCR test.

Mr Javid was only appointed to the post last month following the resignation of Matt Hancock after CCTV footage emerged showing him kissing an aide in his office in breach of social-distancing rules.

Sajid Javid’s positive test for coronavirus underlines the need for the Government to drop its plans to end lockdown restrictions in England on Monday, the Liberal Democrats have said.

Health spokeswoman Munira Wilson said: “I really wish Sajid Javid, his team and family are well, and all those he has been in contact with over recent days, including visits.

“This shows no one is safe from this deadly virus. The Government needs to rethink its reckless plans for Monday.

“By easing all restrictions with cases surging, they are experimenting with people’s lives. Right now, they are pursuing a strategy of survival of the fittest, where the young and clinically vulnerable will be left defenceless.”